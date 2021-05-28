NMS to conduct second Green Park Terminus test from 4pm-8pm

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) will temporarily ban matatus from Nairobi CBD while conducting its second Green Park Terminus test run this Friday.

In a statement, NMS Director-General Mohamed Badi said the test run will be conducted between 4 pm and 8 pm and will involve all PSV vehicles operating from Nairobi Railway Station Frontage.

Badi said NMS is in the process of implementing the various ‘de-congestion strategies’ of the Nairobi Integrated Urban Development Master Plan.

According to Badi, one of the strategies is the construction of matatu stages.

The Green Park Terminal that is intended to be the new stage for PSV vehicles is nearing completion and the process is now entering the transition phase of commissioning.

The first test run was conducted on Tuesday, April 27 between 6 am and 9 am.

NMS is also constructing a terminus at Fig Tree in Ngara, Bunyala and Workshop Road, and Muthurwa.

Another plan in the offing is the construction of a terminus at Globe Cinema Roundabout.

By Beth Nyaga