NMS to conduct third Green Park test run on Friday

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) will on Friday 18th June conduct the third test run at Green Park.

The exercise will take place from 5 am to 9 pm and will involve dropping and picking of passengers for PSVs operating on Langata Road, Ngong Road, Argwings Kodhek road to Kikuyu, Ngong, Kawangware, Dagorretti to Kibera, Highrise, Ngumo, Rongai, Kiserian, Langata, Otiende, Madaraka and Nairobi West.

All PSVs operating from Moi Avenue Service Lane (Outside Development, AGHRO and Gill houses), Nairobi Railway Station Bus Terminus, Hakati Stage, Ambassador, Mfangano Street and Kencom serving the routes mentioned above will also be involved in the exercise.

In addition, Machakos and Kitengela bound PSVs operating from the Nairobi Railway Station Bus Terminus will use Lusaka road from Nyayo Stadium roundabout to Hakati bus terminus where Langata and Nairobi West/Madaraka Vehicles operate from.

After completion of the test run, PSV pick up and drop off will continue from their normal places until further notice.

NMS is in the process of developing modern public transport facilities as part of decongesting the Nairobi CBD and improving the commuter experience.

This program according to NMS is in the transition phase of commissioning the terminal where all stakeholders are assessing their level of preparedness for the commissioning of the facility.

The program by the National Integrated Urban Development Master Plan (NIUPLAN) had earlier been slated for a test run on the 16th of June to the 18th but was postponed to enable information to reach the wider public and stakeholders for adequate preparation and participation in the event.

By Beth Nyaga