No abusive language will deter me from working, President says

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that no amount of abusive language will deter him from working to ensure the country is peaceful and united under the spirit of the “handshake”.

The President spoke on Wednesday when he addressed wananchi at the Kenyatta Market in Nairobi County after an inspection tour of the facility.

The Head of State also had a moment to enjoy ‘nyama choma’, a delicacy associated with the market.

The market is set to receive a major facelift to provide traders with improved workspaces and enable customers to enjoy better services.

His sentiments come after a section of leaders allied to Deputy President criticized him over stalled projects claiming that the 2018 handshake derailed Government’s agenda.

In Tuesday’s UDA NDC, the Deputy President regretted that the current regime has misused institutions and used them to harass people close to him.

“They have been persecuted the MPs and Governors present here. Their crime was being my friend. I want to salute the leaders here, they are made of heavy metal and history will judge them. They stood up against tyranny and blackmail.” He said.

Ruto claimed that the installation of Raila Odinga as the Azimio la Umoja flag bearer was testament enough that the end game for the handshake and the BBI was to manage this year’s succession politics.