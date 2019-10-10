Deputy President William Ruto has said there will be no automatic candidates for any seat in Jubilee Party in 2022.

He said the party was founded on democracy and, therefore, candidates running for various seats would be subjected to free and fair nominations.

Speaking at the home of former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale in Malinya, Kakamega County on Thursday, Dr Ruto said it is the responsibility of voters to elect leaders without interference.

The Deputy President had visited the home of Dr Khalwale to console him and the family following the death of his first wife, Adelaide.

He was accompanied by MPs Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani) and Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East).

“We embrace democracy and respect the will of the people. We will all compete for different positions in the nominations. There will be no direct ticket in Jubilee Party in all the seats,” said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President said it is through competition that the best men and women are always elected in a democratic society.

“As a democratic party, we are open and transparent in the way we carry out our activities,” said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President, at the same time, said the party would next year hold grassroots elections.

“We are going to have grassroots elections next year to have men and women competent to manage the affairs of our party,” said Dr Ruto.

Meanwhile, Dr Ruto said early screening and education remain key factors in fighting cancer.

The Deputy President urged Kenyans to go for screening as the only way to contain the disease.

“Cancer can be treated if detected early. This is why we encourage our people to embrace early screening,” said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President asked county government to work closely with the national government in carrying out awareness campaigns.

Dr Ruto said the Governmnet has rolled out the establishment of cancer centres in every county as part of the efforts to deal with the disease.

On church donations, Dr Ruto praised the Catholic Church for coming up with a strategy on how to conduct harambees in their places of worship.

“Those who have been complaining about church donations have now been given options on how to present their donations. They can give cash, pay through mpesa, cheques among other ways,” said Dr Ruto.

The MPs said they would back Dr Ruto for presidency in 2022.

Mr Washiali said the Luhya community would rally its support for the Deputy President when President Kenyatta’s term comes to an end in 2022.

“Dr Ruto’s development track record speaks for itself and this is why Kenyans will support him for presidency in 2022,” said Mr Washiali.

The Deputy President described the late Adelaide as a hardworking and progressive woman who united her family.