No capitation for students studying in private schools, says Magoha

The Government now insists that no capitation will be extended to students studying in private schools for effective implementation of Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha maintained that parents whose children study in private schools should pay for enhancement of the implementation process.

For effective implementation of the new education system, Secondary schools are required to put up new classrooms to accommodate students who will be joining junior high schools next year.

Private schools which have been grappling with huge financial constraints occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic have been agitating for government’s help to put up the required infrastructure.

But the Government has upheld that public schools which offer free education have the required resources and enough capacity of teachers to drive the implementation process and that Kenyans wishing to have their students study in private schools should bear the cost.

Speaking after inspecting ongoing construction of CBC classrooms at Mang’u and Gatundu High Schools in Juja and Gatundu South constituencies respectively, Magoha said plans are underway to fast track completion of 10,000 new classrooms across the country to accommodate junior high school students next year.

He said that by August this year when President Uhuru Kenyatta will be exiting office after completion of his two terms, the planning of grade seven program will have been completed.

He maintained that CBC is the most transformative thing that President Uhuru Kenyatta has done for the country as it encourages learners to gain relevant skills instead of cramming to pass exams.

At the same time, Magoha stated that security organs have put in place enough measures in areas that are grappling with insecurity to ensure that exams which will be starting in March are not interfered with.