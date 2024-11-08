No cases of exam malpractice reported so far, PS Kipsang maintains

Dr. Belio Kipsang, the Principal Secretary for the State Department of Basic Education in Kenya’s Ministry of Education, reported that since the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams began, the ministry has not encountered significant cases of exam malpractice.

Although a few incidents involving mobile phones have been reported, multi-agency teams are actively working to address these issues.

Speaking on Friday morning in Kikuyu Sub-County during an examination paper distribution, Dr. Kipsang praised teachers and multi-agency teams for their collaboration in ensuring a fair examination environment.

He mentioned that any teachers involved in misconduct will face consequences after the exams conclude.

Dr. Kipsang also urged parents and guardians to actively engage with their children, especially girls, to protect them from issues like teenage pregnancies, which pose challenges to their future.

He encouraged teachers to take on a nurturing role, providing guidance to students to help them make safe choices. He noted an increase in the number of girls taking exams in hospitals this year, a situation he believes could have been prevented with more community support.

Regarding schools that missed registration with the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KEPSEA), Dr. Kipsang affirmed that the ministry is closely monitoring the court’s ruling on the matter. He assured that those found at fault will be held accountable.

Additionally, the ministry has reduced security presence at examination centers to create a less intimidating environment for students as they complete their exams.