No cause for alarm over delayed rains , says Weatherman

The Kenya Meteorological Department has allayed fears over the delayed onset of the short rains season in some parts of the country.

Speaking at the department’s headquarters in Nairobi, Director Dr. David Gikungu reassured the public that the delayed onset of the short rains should not be a cause for concern.

He pointed out that the country’s western regions have experienced good rainfall since the June to August season, which has continued into the current short rains season.

He further noted that farmers in the agricultural areas will still be able to grow their crops with the little rain expected but the growing season may be shorter.

He said areas already receiving rainfall are set to produce sufficient food stocks for the rest of the country.

Gikungu noted that the Eastern regions have been drier, although the situation is expected to change in the coming week.

According to the latest seven-day weather forecast, valid from 5th to 11th November 2024, rainfall is expected in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the South-Eastern Lowlands, the Coast, and North-Eastern Kenya during the first half of the period. The second half of the forecast is likely to be generally sunny and dry.

November is expected to be warmer than usual over the whole country with the highest probabilities for warmer temperatures over the Central and Eastern parts of the country.

Average daytime (maximum) temperatures exceeding 30°C are expected in several parts of the country, including Northeastern and Northwestern Kenya, while average night-time (minimum) temperatures are expected to be below 10°C.

Northeast and the coastal regions of the country are expected to experience below-average rainfall with poor distribution even as the short rains season enters its peak month of November.