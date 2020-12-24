No child will fail to go back to school after reopening, Makueni administrator vows

Over 395,623 learners in both secondary and primary schools in Makueni County are expected to resume classes when schools reopen on January 4, 2021, County Commissioner Maalim Mohammed has said.

Maalim said out of the total learners, 274,335 are enrolled in 1,030 primary schools from both public and private institutions, while 121,288 are registered in 416 secondary schools.

Addressing the press in his office Wednesday, the county commissioner said the government was committed to ensuring that all students report back to school without fail.

‘‘We will ensure that all students return to school and continue learning as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta. We shall through chiefs and their assistants use a collaborative approach to ensure that all learners resume classes,’’ he said.

The county commissioner said the government was putting in place measures to ensure that the Ministry of Health protocols on Covid-19 are followed to control the spread of the disease in schools.

Maalim also disclosed that delivery of desks and lockers in public schools was in top gear to ensure social distance between students.

‘‘In Makueni we expect to deliver 9,450 desks and 8,600 lockers to ensure the containment measures on Covid-19 are followed,’’ said the county commissioner.

He appealed to those jua kali artisans tasked with making the desks and lockers to deliver them to the respective schools before January 4.

The administrator however noted that lack of water in many schools was the main challenge in the fight against Covid-19 and called on the county government to help in trucking water to such institutions.

‘‘We have an acute shortage of water in the county, and were are calling on the county government, members of parliament and well-wishers to assist in providing water in schools for washing hands,’’ added the county commissioner.

He also directed school heads to ensure that all students have face masks to curb the spread of the disease.

All primary and secondary schools across the country are expected to reopen on January 4, 2021 after they were closed indefinitely in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Grade 4, standard eight and form four returned to school on October 12 in preparation for the national exams, slated for March to May 2021