No Covid-19 deaths reported in past 24 hours

No death was reported Sunday from Covid-19 as 95 people tested positive from 3,334 samples in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative fatalities still remain at 5,181. The positivity rate is now at 2.9 per cent while total confirmed positive cases now stand at 251,152. So far the cumulative tests conducted are 2,606,152.

172 patients have recovered from the disease, 138 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 34 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 243,944 of whom 197,180 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 46,764 are from various health facilities countrywide.

A total of 762 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,788 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

47 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 31 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen. Another 256 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 250 of them in general wards and six in High Dependency Units.

Vaccinations

As of October 9th 2021, a total of 4,183,552 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 3,135,700 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,047,852.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was 33.4%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.8%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033. The table below shows the proportion of those above 18 years who are partially vaccinated in their respective counties.

Nairobi County is the highest with 30.7 % of its population receiving the first dose while Marsabit is the least with 1.3%.