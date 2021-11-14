No Covid deaths reported this weekend as positivity rate dips to 0.8pc

No Covid-19 related deaths have been reported this weekend as the infection rate dropped to below one per cent.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health, 21 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours after 2,709 samples were tested representing a 0.8 pc positivity rate.

From the cases, all are Kenyans except one foreigner; 14 males and seven females. The youngest is an 11-year-old child while the oldest is 77 years.

“Total confirmed positive cases are now 254,297 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,770,062. There is no death reported today. Therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,316 ” said health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a statement on Sunday.

The cases are spread in nine counties namely Nairobi 7, Uasin Gishu 3, Kiambu 3, Migori 2, West Pokot 2, Kitui 1, Mombasa 1, Nakuru 1 and Bungoma 1.

Total recoveries now stand at 247,645 after 12 patients were given a clean bill of health.

A total of 391 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,031 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

26 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 12 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 112 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 110 of them are in the general wards while two others are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

On vaccinations, a total of 5,990,974 vaccines have so far been administered across the country as of November 13, 2021. 3,884,449 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,106,525.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 50.7%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 7.7%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033” said Kagwe.

Nairobi County leads with 22.3% of the population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri County at 19.2%, Kiambu 12.7%, Taita Taveta 10.5%, Nyandarua 10.3% and Laikipia 10.0%