No Covid related deaths recorded as 69 test positive

ByChristine Muchira
69 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a  sample size of 6,352 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed  positive cases to 322,614.

The positivity rate is now at 1.1% with cumulative tests so far conducted at 3,316,646.

Out of the new cases, 54 are Kenyans while 15 are foreigners with 46 males while 23 are females. The youngest is a one year-old child while the oldest is 94 years.

19 patients have recovered from Covid-19, 12 of them from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 7 are from  the various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 302,937 of whom 250,131 are from the Home-Based  Care and Isolation program, while 52,806 are from various health  facilities countrywide.

No death has been reported therefore the cumulative  fatalities remain at 5,633.

A total of 139 patients are currently admitted in various health  facilities countrywide, while 618 are under the Home-Based  Isolation and Care program.

3 patients are in the Intensive Care  Unit (ICU) and all of them are on ventilatory support. Another 24 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them  are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency  Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign   

As of Wednesday, a total of 15,911,717 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,588,728 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,245,768.

Another 839,918 are doses administered to those between 15 to  17 years while 237,303 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is  82,954 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the  last 24 hours is 45,567.

The uptake of the second dose among  those who received their first dose was at 63.1%.

Proportion of  adults fully vaccinated was 26.6%. The Government is working  towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

  

