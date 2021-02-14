No death recorded as 75 test positive for Covid-19

The Ministry of Health has recorded 75 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday from a sample size of 3,025 tested in the last 24 hours.

The latest statistics bring the number of confirmed cases in the country to 102,867 from the 1,241,368 cumulative tests conducted since March.

From the new cases, 62 are Kenyans while 13 are foreign nationals. 48 are male while 27 female.

The youngest is a five-year-old baby, while the oldest is aged 89 years.

56 patients have recovered from the disease, 37 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 19 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 85,008.

No death has been recorded as a result of the virus in past 24 hours. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 remains at 1,795.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 347 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while a further 1,275 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

33 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 are on ventilatory support and 17 on supplemental oxygen while 1 patient is under observation.

An additional 18 patients are on supplementary oxygen all in the general wards.