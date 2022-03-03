No death reported as 23 test positive for Covid-19

Kenya recorded 23 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from a sample size of 5,517 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.4%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 323,025 from a cumulative test of 3,387,151 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 13 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners with 10 being male while 13 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 94 years.

No patient has been discharged in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries remain 303,296 of whom 250,314 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 52,982 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No death has been reported; therefore the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,640

A total of 39 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 483 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 3 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and all of them are on ventilatory support

Another 14 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 16,786,825 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,858,965 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,662,349.

Another 2 1,008,785 doses have been administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 256,726 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 34,362 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 25,169.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 63.9%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 28.1%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said CS Kagwe.