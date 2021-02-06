No deaths recorded as 156 test positive for Covid-19

156 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Kenya, out of a sample size of 3,784 tested in the last 24 hours no deaths being reported.

The total confirmed positive cases now stand at 101,690 with the cumulative tests so far conducted being 1,209,945.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health Saturday, from the cases 130 are Kenyans while 26 are foreigners.

105 are males while 51 are females. with the youngest is a four-year-old baby while the oldest is 81.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 91, Uasin Gishu 12, Mombasa 10, Kiambu 6, Busia 5, Machakos 4, Nakuru 4, Baringo 3, Kajiado 3, Kilifi 3, Narok 3, Kisumu 2, Kwale 2, Makueni 1, Murang’a 1, Homa Bay 1, Kisii 1, Isiolo 1, Kitui 1, Nyeri 1 and Taita Taveta 1.

In terms of Sub-County distribution; the 91 cases in Nairobi are from Starehe (35), Kibra (8), Westlands (7), Dagoretti North and Makadara (6) cases each, Mathare (5), Kasarani (4), Embakasi Central, Embakasi East, Kamukunji and Ruaraka (3) cases each, Lang‘ata and Roysambu (2) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi North, Embakasi South and Embakasi West (1) case each.

In Uasin Gishu the 12 cases are from Ainabkoi (5), Turbo (3), Kesses (2), Kapseret and Soy (1) case each. In Mombasa the 10 cases are from Mvita (6), Nyali (3) and Likoni (1). In Kiambu the 6 cases are from Ruiru (3), Kikuyu (2) and Gatundu South (1).

In Busia all the 5 cases are from Matayos. In Machakos all the 4 cases are from Athi River. In Nakuru the 4 cases are from Nakuru East (2), Gilgil and Rongai (1) case each. In Baringo all the 3 cases are from Baringo Central.

In Kajiado the 3 cases are from Loitokitok,Kajiado North and Kajiado East (1) case each. In Kilifi the 3 cases are from Kilifi North (2) and Malindi (1).

In Narok the 3 cases are from Narok East (2) and Narok North (1). In Kisumu the 2 cases are from Kisumu East and Kisumu West (1) case each. In Kwale all the 2 cases are from Msambweni.

The case in Makueni is from Makueni, the case in Murang’a is from Maragua, the case in Homa Bay is from Karachuonyo, the case in Kisii is from Kitutu Chache South, the case in Isiolo is from Isiolo Town, the case in Kitui is from Kitui Central, the case in Nyeri is from Nyeri Central and the case in Taita Taveta is from Taveta.

According to the the statement, 34 patients have recovered from the disease with 17 from various health facilities while 17 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care. Total recoveries now stand at 84,302.

No Covid-19 related death has been reported in the last 24 hours. The cumulative fatalities remain at 1,776.

There are 408 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,422 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 36 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and 18 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 18 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 13 of them in the general wards and 5 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).