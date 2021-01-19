No deaths recorded as 81 test positive for Covid-19

81 Kenyans have tested positive for Covid-19 out of a sample size of 2,347 tested in the last 24 hours with no deaths being reported.

The total confirmed positive cases are now 99,308 and the cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,130,707.

From cases 68 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners. 41 are males while 40 are females.

The youngest is a 10-month-old infant while the oldest is 98.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 49, Turkana 7, Nakuru 5, Nyamira 5, Kajiado 3, Nyeri 3, Migori 2, Mombasa 2, Kiambu 1, Kisumu 1, Kitui 1, Trans Nzoia 1 and Vihiga 1.

In terms of Sub County distribution; the 49 cases in Nairobi are from Kibra, Lang’ata and Westlands (6) cases each, Kamukunji and Starehe (5) cases each, Dagoretti North (4), Makadara (3), Kasarani, Mathare, Roysambu and Ruaraka (2) cases each,

Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central, Embakasi East, Embakasi North, Embakasi South and Embakasi West (1) case each. In Turkana all the 7 cases are from Turkana West.

In Nakuru the 5 cases are from Naivasha and Rongai (2) cases each, Kuresoi South (1). In Nyamira the 5 cases are from Nyamira Town (4) and Borabu (1). In Kajiado the 3 cases are from Kajiado East (2) and Kajiado North (1).

In Nyeri the 3 cases are from Nyeri Central (2) and Mathira East (1). In Migori the 2 cases are from Suna East. In Mombasa the 2 cases are from Likoni and Mvita (1) case each.

The case in Kiambu is from Juja, the case in Kisumu is from Kisumu Central, the case in Kitui is from Kitui West, the case in Trans Nzoia is from Cherangany and the case in Vihiga is from Vihiga.

51 patients have recovered from the disease. 31 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care, while 20 are from various facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 82,478.

Currently there are 694 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,670 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 29 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 13 on supplemental oxygen.

Three are under observation while another 11 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 10 of them in the general wards. 1 patient is in the High Dependency Unit.

