No deaths reported as 13 test positive for Covid-19

Kenya recorded 13 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from a sample size of 1,816 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.7%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 323,952 from a cumulative test of 3,625,373 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, nine are Kenyans while four are foreigners with five being male while eight females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a 5-year-old child while the oldest is 60 years.

Six patients have recovered from the disease, and all of them are from the Home Based and Isolation Care. This pushes the total recoveries to 318,116 of whom 265,088 are from the HomeBased Care and Isolation program, while 53,028 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No patient has succumbed to the disease therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,649.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 6 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 181 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 2 patients are on supplemental oxygen and are in the general ward. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).