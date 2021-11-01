No deaths reported as 29 test positive for Covid-19

Kenya recorded 29 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from a sample size of 3,684 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.8%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 253,339 from a cumulative test of 2,708,500 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 22 are Kenyans while 7 are foreigners with 16 being male while 13 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a five-year-old child while the oldest is 83 years.

92 patients have recovered from the disease, 53 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 39 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 246,921 of whom 199,458 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 47,463 are from various health facilities.

No deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Therefore, cumulative deaths still stand to 5,281.

A total of 442 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 1,188 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 26 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 12 are on ventilatory support, and 14 on supplemental oxygen with no patient under observation.

A further 128 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 127 of them being admitted in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

CS Kagwe said that a total of 5,321,880 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,688,884 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,632,996.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 41.8%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 6.0%.

“The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” he said.