No deaths reported as 41 more test positive for Covid-19

Kenya recorded 41 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from a sample size of 5,211 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.7%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 322,822 from a cumulative test of 3,351,782 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 33 are Kenyans while 8 are foreigners with 23 being male while 18 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 73 years.

22 patients have recovered from the disease, three from the Home-Based Care Program, while 19 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 303,166 of which 250,252 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 52,914 are from various health facilities.

No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,638.

A total of 95 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 542 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, four patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), all of them on ventilatory support.

A further 13 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and all of them are admitted in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 16,379,356 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,730,560 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,463,909.

Another 938,487 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 246,400 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 55,453 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 31,960.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 63.3%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 27.4 er cent, said Kagwe.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.