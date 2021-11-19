No deaths reported as 88 test positive for Covid-19

Kenya recorded 88 Covid-19 cases on Friday from a sample size of 4,802 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate remains low at 1.8%.

Of the new cases, 82 are Kenyans while six are foreigners with 44 being males and 44 females.

“The youngest is a six-year-old child while the oldest is 86 years. Total confirmed cases are now 254,629 and the cumulative tests so far conducted are 2, 790,474,” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe disclosed

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi leads with 17 cases, Siaya 16, Kericho 14, Nakuru 8, Kakamega and Kisii 5 cases each, Turkana and Nyeri 3 cases each, Machakos, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu and West Pokot 2 cases each while Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Elgeyo Marakwet, garissa, Kajiado, Kiambu, Murang’a and Taita Taveta recorded 1 case each.

57 patients have recovered from the disease with 35 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 22 are from various health facilities countrywide. The total number of recoveries now stand at 247,874.

No deaths have been reported today. Therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,325.

A total of 367 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 993 are under the Home-Based Isolation and care program.

CS Kagwe revealed that 21 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit(ICU), 9 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen with no patient under observation.

A further 118 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 116 of them in the general wards. Two patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).