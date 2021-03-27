No Easter celebrations, Ramadhan, Hindu feasts says Interfaith Council

The Interfaith Council has affirmed the presidential directives issued on Friday and offered some clarifications and directions on how places of worship will comply.

Interfaith Council Chairman Archbishop Anthony Muheria in a statement Saturday says in the counties where a lockdown has been ordered that is Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Machakos and Nakuru Counties, the prohibition of gathering includes worship gatherings and therefore there will be no in-person worship for the period of the restriction.

” Therefore, in the areas where total restriction has been imposed, we will revert to

on-line worship. This will mean that each faith community will organize to have their worship relayed online for the benefit of the congregants.” He said

Adding that the leaders of the various worship services will be allowed to run the on-line service, with the number of people needed for the transmission, that should not exceed 15 persons.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“These should not exceed one hour. This is for the weekly day of Worship. The same can apply where possible for daily transmissions of worship services.” He added

He also noted that all other gatherings of worshippers also stand suspended for the time being.

“The religious communities with their leaders will find innovative ways to continue

giving hope, especially to the sick or bereaved with their families, as well as spiritual and human support to the congregants, using the available means of

communication.” Said the Chairman

He empathized that the directives will apply even for the holy celebrations of Easter, Ramadhan and Hindu feasts that fall within this period of restrictions.

“In the regions where restrictions have not been imposed, we will continue with the

stringent compliance that we gave in our last communication, as we continue to

monitor the situation. 10. We should restrict the number of congregants strictly following the 1.5m social distancing.” Said Muheria

He emphasized also that all measures of hygiene must followed and that all the elderly persons over 65 years and those with comorbidities should worship from home.

‘We should use all occasions to sensitize and convince our congregants of the real threat of a total crisis should we not take seriously our responsibility to comply

with the guidelines and protocols issued by the Interfaith Council and the Ministry

of Health.” He said

He clarified that funerals will be carried out with full adherence to the same guidelines, but with a maximum attendance of 50 persons and should also not exceed 60 minutes.

Weddings he said will also have to adhere with the guidelines with a cap of 30 participants.

“Besides the Hygiene indications, great care should be observed in the regions not

under restrictions, in the upcoming Holy festivities of Easter and Ramadhan, to

truly reduce the number of congregants by offering more services with reduced

numbers. Faith communities should be encouraged to revive online services.” He added

We are aware that the current Covid-19 surge has greatly interfered with our normal worship traditions, but we also believe that saving lives comes ahead of our aspirations to our normal worship.

He urged religious leaders to help the congregants understand the reasons behind

the strict measures. He also encouraged the leaders and all Kenyans to also seek the extra defense offered by the vaccines.

“By being vaccinated, we are not only protecting ourselves from severe illness, but also protecting our community by reducing infection spread. Again, let us not fail to pray intensely for an end to this terrible pandemic. With a common voice let us make special prayers, according to our faith tradition, especially in this critical

time.” He urged