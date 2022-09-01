No fatalities recorded as 27 test positive for Covid-19

Kenya recorded 27 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from a sample size of 1,548 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 1.7%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 338,210 from a cumulative test of 3,857,039 conducted since March.

Of the confirmed cases, 23 are Kenyans while four are foreigners with 15 being male while 12 are female.

The youngest is a five-year-old child while the oldest is 66 years.

Six patients have recovered from the disease, all from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program. This pushes the total recoveries to 332,381 of whom 278,780 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,601 are from various health facilities across the country.

No fatalities were recorded during the period under review so the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,674.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 23 patients currently admitted in our health facilities, while 132 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 1 patient is in the ICU and is on ventilatory support. 2 other patients are on supplemental oxygen and are in the general ward.

Vaccination Programme

A total of 21,148,571 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 17,717,196 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above). An additional 1,922,172 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 378,272 are below 15 years but above 12 years while 1,130,931 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 18,851 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over the last 24 hours stand at 7,316. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 34.6%.

“The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 people,” said Kagwe.