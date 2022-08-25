No fatalities recorded as five test positive for Covid-19

Kenya recorded five new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from a sample size of 865 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.6%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 338,093 from a cumulative test of 3,849,675 conducted since March.

All of the cases are Kenyans. While nine are foreigners with three being male while two females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a three-year-old child while the oldest is 43 years.

12 patients have recovered from the disease, 11 from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program while 1 is from a facility countrywide. This pushes the total recoveries to 332,279 of whom 278,683 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,596 are from various health facilities across the country.

No fatalities were recorded during the period under review so the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,673.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 25 patients currently admitted in our health facilities, while 104 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 8 patients are on supplemental oxygen, 6 in General Wards while 2 are in the HDU.

Vaccination Programme

A total of 21,011,521 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 17,672,627 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

An additional 1,899,112 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 340,787 are below 15 years but above 12 years while 1,098,995 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 16,305 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over theast 24 hours stand at 5,342. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 34.4%.

“The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 people,” said Kagwe.