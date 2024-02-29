No leadership vacuum, say Azimio leaders

Key leaders within the Azimio coalition have dispelled fears of leadership crisis should the coalition’s leader, Raila Odinga succeed in his bid for the African Union chairmanship.

Led by opposition leader, Raila Odinga, the leaders exuded confidence that the opposition coalition will remain vibrant ahead of the 2027 general election.

“I am not going anywhere. Addis Ababa is just two hours away from Nairobi. Whenever I am called upon I will answer,” Raila said at Tom Mboya University.

Kalonzo asked Kenyans to cease speculation over the matter and focus on the bigger picture.

“I am calling upon Kenyans to relax and stop unnecessary speculation on this matter. A lot of it is coming from people who want to sow division amongst us,” he said.

At the same time, Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti stressed that Azimio was intact under Raila and Kalonzo and would only take orders from them.

“As Azimio we are firmly behind Raila and Kalonzo. Ours is to move to the direction they will order us,” said Wavinya.

Kisii governor, Simba Arati and his Nairobi counterpart, Johnson Sakaja urged Raila to proceed with his bid, pledging to rally behind him.