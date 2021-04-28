No legislator will be arrested without speaker’s knowledge, says Lusaka

No legislator will be arrested without the speaker’s knowledge, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has said.

“We have agreed with the Inspector General and Interior Cabinet Secretary that no member of any assembly..be it County Assembly, Parliament and the Senate will be arrested without the speakers knowledge. There were witnesses while I was talking to him. We must protect our House and the integrity of the House,” said Lusaka.

This comes after Senate sittings were earlier suspended after Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was arrested after leaving the Chambers.

The reports on Linturi’s arrest were brought by Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, who said he had received a call from Linturi informing him that he had been apprehended by DCI officers.

Speaker Lusaka also said that he had engaged the IG Mutymbai and CS Fred Matiangi on Linturi’s arrest that he would not appear before DCI officers on Thursday.

The Meru Senator was expected to report on Thursday to the DCI for questioning on day the Senate will debate the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

Before the House, Senator Linturi did not mention on why he was arrested saying that he was arrested after leaving the chambers while he was on his way home.

“The few hours I have been in the hands with my brother (DCI Boss George Kinoti) have not been one of the best experiences to say the least. I must thank my colleagues who have found it necessary to stand with me not because,” he said.

“Today is a serious day in the history of this country. When you found it necessary to call the Senate to discuss the proposed changes can take place. I find absurd to be summoned by the DCI on such an important day is what is really annoying me,” added Senator Linturi.

Linturi thanked his colleagues for the support they accorded him after he was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

“This house and you Mr Speaker you have demonstrated leadership because we would not know next time what will happen,” the Meru Senator said.