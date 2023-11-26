Garissa town marooned after Tana River bursts its banks

Garissa town has been marooned after Tana River burst its banks.

Footage shot from a helicopter shows a looming humanitarian crisis as parts of the town and homes are submerged by muddy waters after the flooding.

The video was shot by the Kenya Red Cross regional manager after a daylong food distribution drive in various villages in four sub-counties of Garissa.

FLOODS UPDATE Garissa Town marooned after River Tana broke its banks#KBCniYetu ^MM pic.twitter.com/KmSYJ8DVhk — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) November 26, 2023

Residents of Garissa, Tana River and Kitui counties had been urged to move to higher ground amid rising water levels at Tana River, 10 days ago.

The advisory was issued by the Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority (TARDA) warning that the Tana River Delta and its surrounding areas were facing an imminent flooding crisis due to the rising water levels.

The river broke its banks Saturday causing devastation in surrounding areas. The Kenya National Highways Authority went ahead to make the announcement that the river had broken its banks between Madogo Total Station, Mororo and Tana River Bridge.

The Authority said the road in the section is rapidly eroding potentially leading to dangerous washouts. Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the road section. Similarly, area residents are advised to avoid idling near flooding waters, as there are risks of stray crocodile attacks.

The Authority said that once the water levels subside it will embark on the requisite restoration measures. This comes at a time when the country is experiencing El Nino rains that have caused flooding in some counties.

A section of roads have been rendered impassable with some totally cut off and residents forced to seek alternative routes.

The Mombasa-Malindi highway was rendered impassable after a section of the Mbogolo bridge was washed away by raging floods.

In Garissa, the Hola-Garissa highway was also flooded as well as the Isiolo-Garissa highway.

President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that plans are underway to mitigate the effects of the ongoing flood disaster. The President said at least 70 lives have been lost and 36,000 households displaced following the intense downpour.

Additional reporting by Wangari Kanyogo