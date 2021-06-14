No military base till insecurity issues are tackled, says Nanok

Turkana County Government has rescinded its decision to allow the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) set up military camps in the region, until the Government addresses insecurity issues in the region.

The County Government and elected leaders in the region had allowed KDF to set up military camps in various locations in the area to beef up security, especially along the international borders.

Speaking during a funds drive in support of the Catholic Diocese of Lodwar Sunday, Governor Josphat Nanok said local leaders will only surrender the land after they have been assured by the Head of State that matters of insecurity would be addressed.

“We had agreed as elected leaders to allocate land for the Kenya Defence Forces to set up camp in various areas in the County. We want the Commander-In-Chief to tell us the solution to insecurity in the larger Turkana before we give out the land,” said Nanok.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Bandits suspected to be from Tiaty, Baringo East last week raided Turkana East, where they shot and injured a police officer. Four police vehicles were damaged in an ambush as the police pursued the bandits at Kachalanga village in Lokori.

Nanok said rampant insecurity had affected church activities and health services in the region.

At the same time, the Governor reiterated his stand against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) saying it was not a priority for the Country.

Nanok further alleged that Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) were bribed to pass the BBI Bill before it was dismissed by the court.

He further faulted the decision to stop the security operation in Baringo East, saying it ended before achieving its goals.

Nanok said bandits were left with their guns hence they have continued to terrorize innocent civilians.