No mining taking place at Tsavo East National Park – KWS

Corporation says images supposedly providing evidence of the existence of mines in the national park were captured at the Galana Kulalu Food Security Project.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has urged Kenyans to disregard reports suggesting that mining activities are ongoing at Tsavo East National Park, stating that this information is untrue.

The KWS made this clarification on Monday evening, in response to images circulating on social media in recent days that supposedly prove the extraction of minerals in the park.

“We wish to clarify that the images being shared online are not from the said Tsavo East National Park and that there are no mining activities taking place there,” the state Corporation said in a statement

According to the KWS, these images, which supposedly provide evidence of the existence of mines in the national park, were actually captured as part of a separate government-led project in the neighboring county of Tana River.

“The images being shared are from the Galana Kulalu Food Security Project, located in Galana Ranch managed by the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC), which is adjacent to Tsavo East National Park,”

“This project is being spearheaded by the State Department of Irrigation and is aimed at enhancing food security in Kenya through large-scale irrigation and sustainable farming practices. As part of the program, canals are being constructed to facilitate water flow into irrigation farms,” KWS explained in the statement