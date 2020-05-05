No money has been lost, Health PS tells MPs

High-ranking health ministry officials have been put to task by members of parliament over how monies set aside to boost the war on Covid-19 were utilized.

Amid allegations that part of the Ksh1B cannot be accounted for, Health Permanent Secretary Susan Mochache maintains that the matter has been blown out of proportion as preliminary scrutiny shows that there are no monies that have been lost.

Among the issues the lawmakers sought answers for include allocation of Ksh 42 million and another Ksh 4 million for ambulances, tea and snacks respectively.

Public uproar has greeted the expenditure released by the health ministry over its operations in a span of two months.

Mochache who fielded questions virtually was particularly apologetic about the manner in which information was relayed to the public.

The PS, however, told the-Sabina Chege led committee, that out of the Ksh1B allocated by the treasury, some monies had been allocated to foreign affairs ministry to facilitate support of students in Covid-19 epicentre of Wuhan in China.

She says a further Ksh75M was channelled to the ministry of defence while another Ksh 10M was given to the National Youth Service towards the provision of security at isolation centres.

According to Mochache, Kenyatta National Hospital has been allocated Ksh150M to equip and provide additional beds to Mbagathi hospital.

Recruitment of 568 human resource health staff at Kenyatta University Referral Centre was also allocated Ksh245M.

It has also emerged that 288 staff members at Mbagathi will be employed for a one year term at Ksh125million, while 1059 counties staff at a cost of Ksh498M.

The PS further says a request has been made to the treasury to provide Ksh300m million for masks to address the issues of shortage.

On alleged exorbitant quarantine fees, Mochache noted that the government is working on modalities to settle all quarantine fees so as not to prohibit Kenyans from undergoing testing.

As of May 4th 2020, counties such as Nairobi, Kisumu, Uasin Gishu, Mombasa, Kilifi, Wajir, Busia, Machakos, Trans Nzoia and Kericho had been given the green light to test for Covid-19.