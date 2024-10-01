No money paid under NHIF will be lost under SHIF – Health PS

The Government has assured all Kenyans that no money paid under NHIF will be lost as the country fully transitions to the Social Health Insurance Fund.

Any funds paid under NHIF will be transferred to the new social health authority, guaranteeing patients the right to receive treatment at any institution.

Speaking in Kisumu at the Kuoyo Health and Wellness Centre, where she presided over the rollout of SHIF, Public Health and Professional Standards PS Mary Muthoni noted that there are sufficient efforts to ensure a smooth transition.

“No money is going to be lost…if you had overpaid, if you had overpaid under NHIF, that money will be rolled over into SHIF. Let the fears of moving into the new year not affect you. Your money is safe. You simply need to get assisted and your money will be rolled into SHIF.” said PS Muthoni

In calling for a complete embrace of the new health plan, the PS stated that all one will need when entering a health facility is their identity card, instead of the NHIF card that had to be presented previously.

Consequently, you will need to be registered for the new health plan to receive treatment at most facilities. The PS noted that the first charge when visiting any health facility will be on the social health insurance.

“The first point of charge when you go to any health facility is going to be SHA. When you take any other cover, don’t think you’ll be refunded your money…..the other cover can only come in to take care of what is excess,” said PS Muthoni

The aim of SHA is to ensure a larger percentage of Kenyans are registered, as statistics show that only 20% of Kenyans were enrolled in NHIF, with the new target being 100%, including indigent individuals who will gain access to better healthcare.

Under SHA, expectant women will reap significant benefits, and according to PS Muthoni, many of these benefits have been doubled in favour of women.