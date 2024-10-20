No NHIF employee will lose their job, Ruto assures

Ruto: NHIF employees will be managed in accordance with the provisions of the Social Health Insurance Act of 2023.

President William Ruto has assured that no jobs will be lost as the government transitions from National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the newly established Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

Speaking during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kwale, Ruto stated that NHIF employees will be managed in accordance with the provisions of the Social Health Insurance Act of 2023.

The head of state further reassured the public that the new health fund will soon be fully operational despite the hiccups experienced in the last two weeks since its rollout.

“In a matter of weeks, SHIF will be serving us efficiently and making the dream of Universal Health Coverage come true. I am aware that during this transition period, employees of the former NHIF will be managed in accordance with the provisions of the Social Health Insurance Act of 2023,” said Ruto

“I want to assure them that no one will lose their jobs, and I appreciate their dedication and service during this transition,” he added.

Ruto disclosed that so far, 12.9 million Kenyans have registered with the Social Health Authority (SHA), and all public health facilities, along with 50% of private ones, are now enrolled in the new scheme.

He urged private hospitals to expedite their registration to support the final phase of SHIF rollout.

“To accelerate this rollout, the Government of Kenya has released Ksh 3 billion to settle outstanding payments to service providers,” he said.

The President also noted that the government is scaling up home-based care through the Afya Bora Mashinani initiative, which has recruited over 100,000 community health promoters to deliver healthcare directly to homes.