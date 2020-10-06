‘No one is under threat with the new conversation’ Ruto says

Written By: Claire Wanja
41

"We must unite and work together in developing our country so that no region or community is left behind in terms of development. In our new conversation, leaders must seek to empower ordinary Kenyans rather than create positions for themselves." Said Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto want  police to hold to account those behind Sunday’s violence in Murang’a county that left two people dead.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Ruto says perpetrators of the violence  are well known and they should be made to pay for their actions.

“The security apparatus is aware of those who caused the violence. Action must be taken against them, irrespective of their political standing,” said the Deputy President.

Ruto said the Murang’a skirmishes were a continuation of the violent altercations witnessed in Kisii a month ago when some youths were deployed to cause violence during his development tours of the county.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

“It also happened in Kajiado recently where the provincial administration was used to intimidate and threaten wananchi from attending my function.” Ruto said

Also Read  Poor turnout as Maseno University reopens after COVID-19 break

The Deputy President spoke Tuesday at his Karen residence during a meeting with over 2,000 grassroots leaders from Narok County.

Leaders present were Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West), Aramat Lemanken (Narok East), Mpaayei Phillip (Kajiado), David Ole Sankok (nominated) and George Sunkuyia (Kajiado West).

Others were Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Mohammed Ali (Nyali), Japheth Mutai (Bureti), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri), Malulu Injendi (Malava) and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar.

Also Read  Governors decry cash crunch, seek Uhuru's intervention

Ruto said violence being witnessed during his meetings were a product of those uncomfortable with the conversion of the empowering the ordinary people.

“We do not want the politics of balkanisation, of dividing  the country along tribal enclaves,” he noted.

He said the country was ready for issue-based politics.

“We want the politics of uniting and transforming our country. Let us focus on the politics of the ordinary people. By lifting those at the bottom of the pyramid is not a threat to those at the peak of it,” he added.

Also Read  Bars in Kilifi yet to reopen as owners embark on renovations

Ruto saying that he will not be stopped from discharging his duties in the face of what he termed as  intimidation adding that he will intensify his call for a change of the political conversation in Kenya.

“It is difficult. It is uncomfortable. But we must have this discussion. We are going to intensify this talk so that we can empower everyone,” he argued.

He claimed that the police were increasingly being used to execute political assignments urging the Inspector General of Police to serve all Kenyans without discrimination.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR