Deputy President William Ruto want police to hold to account those behind Sunday’s violence in Murang’a county that left two people dead.

Ruto says perpetrators of the violence are well known and they should be made to pay for their actions.

“The security apparatus is aware of those who caused the violence. Action must be taken against them, irrespective of their political standing,” said the Deputy President.

Ruto said the Murang’a skirmishes were a continuation of the violent altercations witnessed in Kisii a month ago when some youths were deployed to cause violence during his development tours of the county.

“It also happened in Kajiado recently where the provincial administration was used to intimidate and threaten wananchi from attending my function.” Ruto said

The Deputy President spoke Tuesday at his Karen residence during a meeting with over 2,000 grassroots leaders from Narok County.

Leaders present were Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West), Aramat Lemanken (Narok East), Mpaayei Phillip (Kajiado), David Ole Sankok (nominated) and George Sunkuyia (Kajiado West).

Others were Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Mohammed Ali (Nyali), Japheth Mutai (Bureti), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri), Malulu Injendi (Malava) and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar.

Ruto said violence being witnessed during his meetings were a product of those uncomfortable with the conversion of the empowering the ordinary people.

“We do not want the politics of balkanisation, of dividing the country along tribal enclaves,” he noted.

He said the country was ready for issue-based politics.

“We want the politics of uniting and transforming our country. Let us focus on the politics of the ordinary people. By lifting those at the bottom of the pyramid is not a threat to those at the peak of it,” he added.

Ruto saying that he will not be stopped from discharging his duties in the face of what he termed as intimidation adding that he will intensify his call for a change of the political conversation in Kenya.

“It is difficult. It is uncomfortable. But we must have this discussion. We are going to intensify this talk so that we can empower everyone,” he argued.

He claimed that the police were increasingly being used to execute political assignments urging the Inspector General of Police to serve all Kenyans without discrimination.