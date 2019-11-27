No Parliament sittings ahead of BBI report launch

Written By: Muraya Kamunde
19

President Uhuru Kenyatta going through the BBI report in State House.
There will be no National Assembly sittings on Wednesday ahead of the launch of the much anticipated Building Bridges Initiative task force report at the Bomas of Kenya.

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta extended an invitation to all Members of Parliament to attend the release of the report to the public.

“Honourable Members, following His Excellency the President’s appointment of the Taskforce on Building Bridges to Unity Advisory vide Gazette Notice 5154 of 24th May, 2018, His Excellency the President has notified that there will be a public launch of the Report of the Taskforce on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi at 10 a.m,” said Speaker Justin Muturi.

On Tuesday, the President received the report in State House Nairobi which was presented by BBI task force Chairman Senator Yusuf  Haji and his team.

The former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto were also in attendance.

The BBI team traversed all 47 counties collecting views from Kenyans as well as elected leaders across the country.

