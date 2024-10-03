MoH: No patients to be detained during NHIF to SHA transition

The Ministry of Health has assured the public that all patients admitted under the NHIF packages before September 30th will continue their treatment under the NHIF system.

The Ministry emphasized that no patient should be detained in health facilities due to the transition to the new Social Health Authority (SHA) framework.

Addressing concerns regarding the transition, the Ministry clarified that all registered and verifiable NHIF members would be transitioned to SHA, as outlined in Legal Notice 147 of 2024.

This move is intended to ensure continuity of healthcare coverage for all beneficiaries.

The Ministry encouraged members to verify and update their profiles, as well as add dependents, through the official SHA portal at (http://www.sha.go.ke).

In response to the increased demand during the transition, the Ministry noted that its technical teams are working tirelessly to enhance service delivery.

“Kenyans will keep experiencing smoother services as we progress,” the Ministry assured.

SHA, which has replaced NHIF, offers expanded healthcare services, ensuring improved access to care at all levels.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to providing uninterrupted services throughout the transition, highlighting that this initiative aims to strengthen the healthcare system for all Kenyans.

The Ministry further confirmed that all public health facilities, along with over 60 per cent of private health facilities, have been contracted by SHA to deliver healthcare services without disruption.

An updated list of these contracted facilities is available on the SHA website, and it will be regularly updated to reflect any changes.

On the communication front, the Ministry expressed its dedication to enhancing public and community education as part of embracing this new chapter under SHA.

“We are expanding our communication efforts through Community Health Promoters (CHPs), members of the National and County Government Administration, and health workers across multiple platforms,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry’s ongoing efforts aim to ensure that all stakeholders, including healthcare providers and the public, are kept informed and empowered during the rollout of SHA.