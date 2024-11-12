No pay for striking doctors, says Governor Ndeti

The County Government of Machakos has maintained that it will not pay striking doctors unless they return to work.

Speaking on her development tour in Mwala Sub-county, Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti emphasized that the courts had declared the strike illegal and that the government would not compensate doctors for breaking the law.

Governor Ndeti noted that the county had met most of the doctors’ demands, except for a salary increase, which she described as unsustainable under current conditions.

“We cannot raise doctors’ salaries when employees in other departments have not received an increment,” she stated during the commissioning of the new Kyamutwii Dispensary in Mwala/Makutano Ward.

Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi highlighted that, upon Governor Ndeti’s assumption of office, 422 healthcare workers received promotions.

He expressed that it was unfair to continually prioritize one group over others and called on Members of Parliament to advocate for increased revenue allocation to counties, as the funds from the national government remain insufficient.

Chief Officer for Medical Services, Justus Kasiva, mentioned that while nurses and clinical officers had returned to work, doctors remained firm in their stance.

He confirmed that striking doctors had not been paid this month and would continue to be unpaid if they stayed on strike.

Governor Ndeti also inaugurated newly equipped X-ray and ultrasound rooms at Mwala Level 4 Hospital, relieving residents from travelling to Machakos Town for these services.

Additionally, she launched a County Spatial Planning program at Kabaa Market, which aims to provide title deeds for residents’ plots, securing their property rights in major towns.

Residents welcomed these developments, expressing optimism about improved healthcare and land ownership security in Machakos.