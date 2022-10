Police in Kisii have stopped the burial of a 37 year’s old woman after a family court order was issued. Kisii Central OCPD Amos Ambasa ordered the family to return the body to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary after contention on the land she was to be buried. Ambasa has called for calm as they await for the court decision on the matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...