No relenting in war against drugs, illicit brew-Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua asked National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) not to relent in the fight against drugs and illicit brews.

The DP discouraged the NGAOs against laxity, warning that it is slowly creeping in and might quickly consume the gains already obtained in the war.

Speaking on Friday when he attended the burial service of former NACADA Chief Executive Officer Victor Okioma in Nyabomo, Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County, the Deputy President said there is no turning back in the fight.

“We started well in the war against drugs and illicit brews and there was significant progress. I want to ask Nacada and all our administrators not to the drop ball and remained focused. Let us continue to fight the drugs and illicit as we before and now importantly, in the memory of Okioma,” said the DP who has been spearheading the battle nationally.

Mr Gachagua praised Mr Okioma, who was Nacada chief executive between 2017 and 2023 for his steadfastness and focus in leading efforts, together with other stakeholders, to rid the country of the menace.

He said he ought to be emulated by those tasked with similar responsibilities right now.

“I salute Okioma for his distinguished service to the nation, for his sacrifices for the good of the nation. I salute him for the good work he did at Nacada. He was hardworking man whose excellent work spoke for itself. I appeal to Nacada to uphold the legacy of Okioma,” he said.

At the same time, he encouraged the officers to remain true to their jobs saying they have the support and respect of President William Ruto and the national government.

“I respect the NGAOs for the service to this country. The national administration is an important pillar for any government,” he stated.

The DP said the President had tasked them with registration of farmers and had done so excellently within a short period of time.

“This is a good arm of government that needs to be anchored well to work for Kenyans. The officers registered 6 million farmers in less than two weeks and at far less cost than stated by consultants,” he indicated.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Bungoma counterpart Kenneth Lusaka, Senators Allan Chesang (Trans Nzoia), Richard Onyonka (Kisii), senior national and Nacada officials also attended the service.