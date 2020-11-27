No reprieve for Matungulu students who stormed out of school citing “boredom”

A group of KCSE candidates from Matungulu Boys High School in Kangundo Sub County, who stormed out of the institution claiming the pressure of studying for the forthcoming KCSE examinations had taken a toll on them, have begun trooping back to school.

According to a source close to the school, the 88 candidates walked out of the institution On Thursday claiming that they wanted their freedom and rights respected.

However, the school management maintains that firm disciplinary measures will be meted on at least 15 students who have been identified as the ring leaders of the disruption even as the group returned back to school barely 24 hours after they walked out of the institution.

The school’s principal blamed the unrest on drugs and substance abuse by a section of the students, whose non-tolerance by the school management he said triggered wild reaction by the students.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He added that the school diet, which was part of the students’ grievances had been given a clean bill of health by the area sub county public health office.

But the principal clarified the school’s priority was to ensure all candidates resumed normal learning in preparation for the national examinations expected in March next year.

Only 55 students were at the school while 88 had gone home after sneaking out through the school fence.