No threat will separate us from God says Cardinal Njue

The Leader of the Catholic Church in Kenya, His Eminence John Cardinal Njue, is confident that the Corona Virus crisis will soon end.

Njue, celebrating the first faithful Holy Mass at the Holy Family Basilica after the partial reopening of Churches said that was a sign of good things to come.

He said despite the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, he is optimistic a new normal, where Christians of all ages troop back to churches is close.

The Cardinal said the Basilica will soon welcome those under the age of 58 years in reference to the guideline that those below 13 and over 58 years to worship from home.

He urged those unable to be in church physically to follow the live Holy Mass every Sunday on KBC.

Njue, while sending a message of hope to all Christians, he dedicated special prayers to those restricted from attending Church and said it was only a small setback.

“We thank God for taking care of all Christians during the 3 months sabbatical away from the Church”, Njue said.

“Those above 58 years and children are missing physically here but we are together in spirit and the Lord will bless them,” he said

He said the Church misses children below 13, who he described as a major source of joy during Holy Mass and worship.

Njue urged Christians to see the partial reopening of churches as an improvement from the earlier situation of a complete lock down.

“This is an improvement; we will all make it back to Church soon. Let us thank God”, he said.

“God will take care of you until this cloud of COVID 19 clears“, the Cardinal prayed.

He was speaking at the Holy Family Basilica during live Holy Mass aired live by KBC Channel 1.

Njue said the pandemic had taught the world new and hard lessons, but said the Church has, and will triumph.

He said no threat will ever separate Christians from God, not even epidemics and prophesied a return to normal.

“For us to meet again after three months away is a blessing from God. Soon we will be back here”, the Cardinal said.

Father Simon Peter Kamomoe, Priest in charge of the Holy Family Basilica urged all Christians and Kenyans at large to observe COVID-19 safety protocols set out by the Ministry of Health.

“We must wash our hands. We must keep the distance and wear masks. But only God alone will protect us,” he said while delivering the sermon.