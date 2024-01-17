No underdog, any team, including TZ, can win AFCON 2023 – Namwamba

Minister says anything is possible and all participating teams stand equal chance to triumph

All teams in the 2023 African Cup of Nations have a chance to win. Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba said the Tanzanian football team could defy expectations to become champions.

Although considered weaker and inexperienced, having participated in the tournament only twice before 2023 and never progressing beyond the group stage, Namwamba reiterates that the Taifa Stars cannot be wished away and might easily upset the AFCON script.

“Anything is possible in football. If the recent history has taught us anything, it is that there is no more underdog in football,” said the CS even as he disclosed that he is rooting for Tanzania to bring home the coveted trophy.

“I am East African. The East African in me is urging Tanzania, telling them, I believe you can put on a good fight,” he said

Namwamba joined KBC Channel 1’s panel of soccer analysts for the match pitting Tanzania and Morroco at Broadcasting House studios on Wednesday. He described this year’s AFCON as an amazing tournament. He said, “Everybody can pretty much beat everybody.”

“Morocco is a good manifestation that there is no underdog in football. No one gave them a chance during the World Cup in Qatar, but they went all the way to the Semi-finals. Nothing stops Tanzania from doing well,” the CS explained

KBC secured Free to Air broadcast rights to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, giving Kenyans a chance to follow the football spectacle right from their living room, in a deal made possible by the Ministry of Sports.

“I am a big fan of African football. I was cheering Morocco in Qatar (World Cup) to the top of my voice. I wanted them to go and win the World Cup,” said the Minister.