Nobody has approached me for Presidential running mate position, Karua says

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has denied claims that she is in the running to be a Presidential running mate in next year’s elections.

Instead, the outspoken former lawmaker and minister says she will one more time contest to be the governor of Kirinyaga County.

“I am in Kirinyaga race where I will vie as a gubernatorial candidate,” she said

Speaking at an event where she hosted Governor Kivutha Kibwana and Mukhisa Kituyi who have declared interest in the country’s presidency in Kerugoya, Karua termed widespread reports indicating that she was being lined up as deputy presidential candidate for one of the leading 2022 contenders as untrue.

Contrary to these reports, she says no one has made a move in this regard.

“It’s a seat where people are not nominated until May of next year. And I can tell standing here that nobody has requested me to be their deputy,” She said

Her sentiments further suggest she may not entertain the idea of being a running mate

“It is a seat that depends on the whims and mercies of the person who is the candidate.” She argued

Amid the speculation, Karua insists that those peddling narratives have not approached her to establish the true position.

At the same time, Karua reiterated her opposition over the push to dissolve political parties in favour of the perceived major parties. She warns that this threatens democracy and multipartism.

“We have to stand firm not to be forced into one party just like it happened in 2017. If people have a problem being in a given party even if they get to another outfit, problems will remain. They are the same human beings, the same players,” She said