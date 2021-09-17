NOC-K Affiliates Endorse IEBC to Preside Over Its Elections

National Olympic Committee of Kenya [NOC-K] together with its affiliate member federations have today endorsed IEBC to preside over its upcoming NOC-K elections during an Affiliate Members’ Consultative Assembly held in Nairobi.

Affiliate members had earlier been invited to propose an electoral body, with IEBC being the body that was overwhelmingly nominated by a majority of the members.

NOC-K President, Paul Tergat called on members to carry out the elections process, especially the campaigns responsibly and with decorum, ensuring that unity is maintained for the good of sports development and athletes.

“We must, without exception, exercise and demonstrate sobriety, maturity, and mutual respect in every engagement and deliberations while we do our legitimate canvassing for votes,’’ said NOC-K President Dr. Paul Tergat.

The Electoral body will therefore oversee and preside over the elections that are coming up before the end of the year.

This is in a bid to make the elections inclusive & transparent, so that once the elections are held, all parties will have been involved in the process.

The federations were largely represented by their Presidents and Secretary Generals as well as members of the current NOC-K executive board.