NOC-K and Affiliates laud CS Amina Leadership

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya [NOCK] has lauded the Ministry of Sports under the stewardship of Amb (Dr.) Amina Mohammed and her Team led by PS Joe Okudo saying the duo have embraced Kenyan sports and sports people in a very dynamic and pragmatic manner.

Over the recent past, the Ministry has adopted a very collaborative and participatory management of sports, where stakeholders are consulted and engaged in key areas that affect our athletes.

The last two and a half years have seen major transformation that will have a long lasting impact in the Sports Sector.

“When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, sports activities were shut down across the globe. The Cabinet Secretary, in response, immediately engaged the sporting fraternity leadership, especially us at the National Olympic Committee- Kenya to explore the impact of and possible interventions of the pandemic upon our sportsmen and women” part of the NOCK statement read.

The Cabinet Secretary established a stimulus package that saw over 3000 athletes benefit from cash transfers, food packages, and psychosocial support.

She also quickly spearheaded the development of resumption of Sports guidelines that saw safe resumption of sporting activities. These guidelines have been borrowed from Kenya used across various other countries.

Throughout the pandemic period and up to the Games in Tokyo between July and August this year, the Cabinet Secretary made it her personal priority by providing leadership of all the processes necessary to prepare Team Kenya for the Games.

These include support, including through funding of the qualification process for athletes, both individual and team sports in Kenya and abroad.

“The Ministry also made the necessary arrangements to ensure that athletes were put in safe and secure bubble training camps before proceeding to the Olympic Games in Tokyo. In addition, they were facilitated to meet the required covid-19 testing protocols and, later, securing the full dose of vaccination for the athletes and their entire entourage” the statement added.

As Kenya is currently under the Category A of the World’s Anti-Doping Agency and World Athletics Integrity Testing Unit, the testing regime for the prospective athletes to the Games was elaborate, comprehensive and very expensive.

Through the leadership and coordination of the Ministry of Sports, Kenyan athletes were able to undergo all the mandatory testings, including those undertaken abroad through ADAK. This was a key part of the country demonstrating her commitment to clean sports and its efforts to contribute to the fight against substance abuse in sports through doping.

In an unprecedented achievement, Team Kenya to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and other international tournaments were paid their relevant allowances timely, including payment of the established reward scheme for our medallists from Tokyo.

The Ministry under the leadership of CS Amina has also deliberately sustained efforts to complete construction and refurbishment of various sports infrastructure across the country. Some of these like Nyayo, Jomo Kenyatta, Kasarani among others have been opened for use.

“We as NOCK and our affiliates therefore call on all stakeholders to support the Ministry in initiatives that will ensure the athlete is at the centre of all our activities. We as NOC-K and all of our affiliates cooperate with the Ministry and any other organs of Government as and when we are required to. Because it is through such actions that we shall strengthen good practices and maintain the strong working relationship that has been established between us federations and the Government” NOCK was further quoted.