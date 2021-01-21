NOC-K and Charity Sweepstakes unveil Ksh.10m partnership

National Olympic Committee of Kenya, NOC-K has unveiled a 5 year sponsorship deal with Kenya Charity Sweepstake worth Ksh.10million.

The funds will be used to prepare team Kenya for this year’s Tokyo Olympics and the 2024 Olympic Games.

National Olympic committee of Kenya chairman Paul Tergat said the partnership will help them prepare adequately for the forthcoming Olympic games.

‘’Over the recent past especially this year we have intensified our preparations for the games so as to align ourselves collectively to the singular goal of success. That’s why we invited the support of all Kenyans so as to help the team push for better results in Tokyo’’,Tergat said

Secretary general Francis Mutuku echoed Tergat’s statement saying:

‘’For us to be able to send more athletes to 2024 games preparations must be given now. Some sports need good ranking achieved over long period of time so beginning now will enable such athletes achieve their dream of featuring at the Olympics, after we developed a plan we decided to engage our partners hence the coming in of Kenya charity sweep stake’’,Mutuku remarked during the event.

According to the deal signed 10 percent of the Gaming revenue will be channeled to NOCK’S account.

A total 83 athletes have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with the national Olympic committee of Kenya hopeful the number will increase to at least 100.

Among the teams that have already earned their slot at the games include:

The national women’s volleyball team, the national men’s’ and women’s rugby sevens teams and boxers Nick Okoth and Christine Ongare among others.

The postponed Tokyo games are scheduled to be held July 23rd-August 8th 2021.