NOC-K  and Nairobi County Government partner to establish Olympic Youth Centre

The national Olympic Committee of Kenya has entered into a memorandum of Understanding, MOU, with the county government of Nairobi to provide land for the establishment and development of Olympafrica Youth Centre in the country.

Acting Nairobi County governor Anne Mwenda Kananu and NOC-K officials revealed that the centre will be located in Ruai, Nairobi County.

At its completion the Centre will feature a multi-purpose indoor gymnasium, a running track, football field, restaurant, volleyball, basketball, handball, tennis courts and swimming pool.

In addition, it will have hostels, a health centre, spectator stands/bleachers and a perimeter wall.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



It will be built under the auspices of OlympAfrica, with the main objective being to provide easily accessible sports for disadvantaged youth as well as advance social development through sport.

The Centers have been established and are operational in 37 other African countries.

OlympAfrica will provide seed funding, while Olympics Kenya will fund the daily operation costs, the County Government will provide land – serviced with water, electricity and connection to urban networks and the local community will be in charge of its management and support the implementation.

OlympAfrica has committed funds of up to Ksh.38 Million so as to fund the project.

Acting Nairobi County Governor confirmed the county government’s commitment to the establishment of the centre.

‘I was a judoka, as well as a centre in basketball, therefore I know the power of sport to the youth. The County is in full support of the development of the youth centre in Embakasi. We hope that the same can be implemented in the 17 sub-counties of Nairobi.’

Tell Us What You Think