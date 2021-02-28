NOC-K  and Nairobi County Government partner to establish Olympic Youth Centre

Written By: Bernard Okumu

N0C-K deputy president Shadrack Maluki andacting Nairobi County Governor Anne Kananu during the signing of the MOU at the Nairobi County Offices.

 

The national Olympic Committee of Kenya   has entered into a memorandum of Understanding, MOU, with the county government of Nairobi to provide land  for the establishment and development of Olympafrica Youth  Centre in the country.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Acting Nairobi County governor Anne Mwenda  Kananu and NOC-K officials revealed that the centre will be located in Ruai, Nairobi County.

At its completion the Centre will feature a multi-purpose indoor gymnasium, a running track, football field, restaurant, volleyball, basketball, handball, tennis courts and swimming pool.

Also Read  Eldoret marathon preparations in high gear

In addition, it will have hostels, a health centre, spectator stands/bleachers and a perimeter wall.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

It will be built under the auspices of OlympAfrica, with the main objective being to provide easily accessible sports for disadvantaged youth as well as advance social development through sport.

The Centers have been established and are operational in 37 other African countries.

Also Read  Kipruto credits hard work for inclusion in Olympics team

OlympAfrica will provide seed funding, while Olympics Kenya   will fund the daily operation costs, the County Government will provide land – serviced with water, electricity and connection to urban networks and the local community will be in charge of its management and support the implementation.

 

 

OlympAfrica has committed funds of up to Ksh.38 Million so as to fund the project.

Also Read  Minnows upset big guns; as Bidco sip Tusker to end unbeaten run

Acting   Nairobi County Governor confirmed the county government’s commitment to the establishment of the centre.

‘I was a judoka, as well as a centre in basketball, therefore I know the power of sport to the youth. The County is in full support of the development of the youth centre in Embakasi. We hope that the same can be implemented in the 17 sub-counties of Nairobi.’

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR