The elections of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) shall be held on Tuesday, 16th November 2021.

The date set earlier on was 12th November but a change was necessitated by a scheduled IOC session on the same date, where some members of the NOC-K Executive Board including the president are expected to attend at the IOC headquarters.

The road towards elections started in August 2021, after the completion of the Tokyo Olympics.

Since then, the Executive Board of NOC-K has held consultative meetings with affiliates, and the Electoral Board selected during an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting.

In compliance with the Sports Act, pursuant to the Sports Registrar Regulations 2016 Part VI – Elections, a formal notice of elections has been given to the Sports Registrar, with members due to receive the 21 days’ notice according to the regulations.

The Executive Board has also for the first time established a handing over period of 14 days to the newly elected office bearers, to enable them to start preparing for the new quadrennial.

As per Article 18 of the NOC-K Constitution, elections shall be conducted separately for each of the following 13 positions in the Executive Board:

President

First Deputy President

Second Deputy President

Secretary-General

Deputy Secretary-General

Treasurer

Deputy Treasurer

Male athlete representative

Female athlete representative

Woman representative

Three members