NOC-K launches commissions to shore up committee’s 2-year strategy

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya, NOC-K has unveiled commissions with a salient role of ensuring policies and strategies set by the national Olympic body are achieved.

A total of 9 commissions were launched on Wednesday, including the gender commission, Youth Commission, elite athlete performance, medical commission, marketing commission among others.

“In order to accomplish this ambitious dream, the Executive and the Secretariat require the input and collaboration from other stakeholders beyond our walls. We want to tap and exploit the incredible knowledge and experiences from citizens of this country who want to make a difference in our sports and the Olympic Movement, for that matter that is why you were all precisely chosen” NOC-K President Dr. Paul Tergat stated in a speech read on his behalf by his deputy Waithaka Kioni.

The commissions will last the period 2022-2024 as NOC-K seeks to have increased participation at the 2024 Olympic games in Paris, France.

The individual and collective diversity of profiles of each member of the commissions is expected to bring in quality and value to the Committee’s service delivery.

“The board is challenging you to leave a footprint in sports in the year 2022-2024.The key thing is to always remember that the athlete is at the center of everything. Look towards leaving a legacy that goes beyond this term’’, said NOC-K Secretary general Francis Mutuku

Mr. Mutuku also explained ‘’65% of the nominations were done by the federations while 35% was done by the secretariat and the executive board having tapped into their expertise and technical knowledge and experiences to help us deliver on the expectations of athletes and sports fraternity’’.

The NOC-K commissions