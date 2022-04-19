NOC-K marks 100 days to Birmingham Commonwealth games

The Road to Birmingham 2022 Club Games has begun in earnest following a colorful launch of the 100 days countdown to the quadrennial Commonwealth Games event by National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K),the body charged with its preparations.

NOC-K President, Paul Tergat, 2nd Deputy President Waithaka Kioni, Secretary General Francis Mutuku, CDM Birmingham Games John Ogolla, Athlete Representative Humphrey Kayange, Women Representative Paurvi Rawal and Executive member Winnie Kamau inaugurated the event.

The day was celebrated as different Martial Arts showcased their talents with gymnastics being the showstopper following the recent visit by the International Gymnastics Federation president this past weekend.

The day is observed with anticipation and excitement as Kenya and its athletes countdown to the Games, to use the platform to once again stamp global sporting prowess and showcase our depth of talent.

“Every time we assemble Team Kenya and commission them to go hunt for medals at global championships, the country suddenly comes together in a burst of anticipated celebration and inspiration from our sportsmen and women. This is an exciting countdown towards the Games and it certainly feels like so”, Tergat observed as he emphasized the role the Games play in national pride and cohesion.

NOCK is currently in top gear in preparations towards the Games that it hopes to make a major improvement from the last Club Games in Gold Coast in 2018 where Kenya managed 17 medal haul.

The Games’ CDM, John Ogolla, also NOCK Executive member and Deputy Treasurer, assured the athletes and the country that everything was in place for a successful Team Kenya outing to Birmingham, including plans for a residential training camp soon.

Recently, the Government gazetted the Games’ Steering and Central Management Committees to oversee its preparations and resourcing requirements.

“We have had extremely good support from the Government towards our objective for an exemplary performance at the Birmingham 2022 Games presentation of Team Kenya and as NOCK, we are providing all the necessary operational and technical support to our Team.”, said Francis Mutuku, NOCK Secretary General.

The launch of the 100 days to the Commonwealth Games gives momentum to all stakeholders while enhancing the focus and build up towards the celebration of another global sporting bonanza.

Team Kenya will play a pivotal role in helping the country stay together and inspire towards harnessing the best of our country, especially during a national poll exercise currently underway.

The Commonwealth Games camp is set to start the first week of May.