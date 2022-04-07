NOC-K officially opens elite youth camp

The National Olympic Committee officially opened the second edition of Elite Youth Camp at Kenyatta university Ruiru campus on 7th April 2022.

The ceremony was presided over by the NOC-K 1st Deputy President Shadrack Maluki, the 2nd Deputy President Mr.Waithaka Kioni, Secretary General Francis Mutuku, Deputy Treasurer John Ogolla, Women Representative Paurvi Rawal, Executive Board Member Winnie Kamau.

THE OFFICIAL OPENING OF THE ELITE YOUTH DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM.🇰🇪😍 The youth Camp has officially started with athletes aged 12-18 years.The development program is a transitional program from Africa Youth Games this August to Youth Olympic Games Dakar and 2032 LA Olympic Games. pic.twitter.com/we9H3P5kpP — TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) April 7, 2022

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Mr. Shadrack Maluki who is also the Chairman Africa Judo Union officially opened the camp urging the athletes to live in comradeship.

“I’m extremely happy to be here on behalf of the NOC-K President Dr, Paul Tergat and looking at these athletes, I see the future of tomorrow, I welcome you all to the NOC-K Camp which has been well prepared in collaboration with the Youth Commission. We have invested in this camp so you can train well and prepare for the Games ahead, beyond the Youth Africa Games.”

The Camp which will run for 14 days from 4th April to 18th April 2022 focuses on Elite Youth Development program 2022-2026, with athletes expected to transition from the Cairo Youth African Games in 2022, to Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games and finally 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Coaches who underwent training in preparations for the Youth Camp last week reported on 4th April alongside NOC-K youth and Elite Commission members to prepare for the athletes, while athletes reported on 5th April 2022.

The Camp features athletes aged between 12-18 years from various federations and different counties from across Kenya.

“We’ve brought together close to 200 athletes, we want to start preparing Team Kenya Youths for future events, our big target for these youngsters is Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics, we have four years to prepare and we believe by starting now, this is why we have widened our base in different discipline and increase the podium finish from 2028 L.A Olympics, this is why we have trained the coaches. Our sport is also as good as our coaches.” NOC-K Secretary General Francis Mutuku said.

Ashley Nguiri, the Fencing Coach expressed the excitement in having the camp set up.

“One thing for sure is I can now cycle, I have made friends in Cycling and sometimes we train together. I have grasped through this Youth Camp that hard work and consistency is important in all disciplines. I would like to thank NOC-K for organizing the Camp, we barely found time to train together, now we can. It feels so real when you’re in Camp and we’re excited for the Games.”

The elite youth camp has seen success stories, with the 2019 edition having some junior players transitioning to the national senior team such as the ladies’ hockey team heading out to Birmingham and the ladies 3*3 basketball team as well having one who could possibly take part in the commonwealth games to be held in July.

NOC-K aims to host a series of camps planned, with another one set to happen in December.