NOC-K, Olympafrica Foundation mull over establishment of a stadium in Migori

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and Olympafrica Foundation is in the process of engaging Migori County for a possible partnership in establishing a sport facility in the county.

Olympafrica Foundation has been promoting the social values of the Olympic movement in Africa as well as supporting the social development of young people through sports.

The foundation has also been engaging in activities that include the creation of sports and education centres in Africa, the formation of sporting programmes, the awarding of scholarships and the funding of the micro-projects that are run by the local communities.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Secretary General Francis Mutuku while touring Migori Stadium, noted that they have visited two places in Migori County to identify where the facility may be established.

He said that the facility if established will be able to train local coaches that will be tasked with coaching and nurturing the young stars.

Mutuku said that the project will incorporate the community to maximize the sporting activities to nurture as many youths in various disciplines as well as develop and improve athletic infrastructure in the County.

“We are in the process of identifying the NOC-K sports facility in three counties, Migori included, to see where we can establish two or maybe three stadia”, noted Mutuku.

He explained that the visit to Migori stadium was to help the committee assess the state of the stadium and establish what could be done if chosen to be developed.

The NOC-K Official also affirmed that the Western and Nyanza regions have historically produced athletes in various sports disciplines that have done very well both locally and internationally.

He said that NOC-K will always strive to capitalize on the rich youth sporting talents to develop the short-term plan for youth development programmes.

Mutuku also disclosed that the development of the sporting facilities will help to adequately prepare the Kenya Youths Olympic team in readiness for the 2026 Youth Olympics in Senegal.

Migori County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Lands, Urban Development and Physical Planning Engineer John Kobado lauded the efforts by NOC-K to tour the county.