NOC-K reveals sports science center plans, assures Olympic bound athletes of support

National Olympic Committee of Kenya, NOC-K, has announced plans to build a sports science centre in conjunction with Kenyatta University and the government of Kenya at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

‘’To promote youth development, we expect to roll out a sports science center comprising of a high-performance center for all national teams as well as a youth sports center. These sports science center will be instrumental in developing talents as well as improving performance of our athletes and teams through advanced technical capacity and research’’, NOC-K stated in a statement .

The sports science centre will help Kenyan athletes adopt modern ways of scientific performance; provide a strength and conditioning facility and provision of rehabilitation centre to athletes.

‘’A lot of out talent isn’t polished and cleaned in good time, but what has become more glaring during this pandemic time is that our elite athletes have had no place to train from or check their fitness levels. In conjunction with Kenyatta University we are able to highlight the importance of this infrastructure{Sports Science Centre}.We are looking for land and the first place that we have requested the ministry to give us land is at Kasarani’’, NOC-K secretary general Francis Mutuku spoke to KBC Digital sports.

Mutuku called for embracing of sports science quipping that the approach will help the country shore up its medal tally at the Olympic Games. The date line for the construction of the facility has been set at twelve months.

The national Olympic committee is targeting to send at least 100 participants at this year’s Olympic games. So far 83 athletes have already qualified for the Tokyo games with a further number expected to earn their slots through qualification rounds.

Meanwhile NOC-K has announced that the qualified teams will head to controlled training in a bubble in February ahead of residential training camp slated for April. Team Kenya is later expected to camp in Kurume City,Japan for at least 14 days before the Games.

The committee also assured the qualified teams notably the national women’s volleyball team ,the women’s rugby sevens team and their men counterparts of its assistance in their preparations.

‘’ Further, NOCK is committed to continue supporting the qualified teams and those in the qualification pathway. In support of these, NOCK in conjunction with IOC and ANOCA is providing scholarships to at least 15 athletes to help them prepare for Olympic games. Further, we are providing team preparation grants to the Volleyball Ladies team and the Rugby ladies team. All the teams currently in the qualification pathways will be supported by the Government and NOC-K to ensure that they qualify for the games’’,the statement read.

The 2020 Olympic games postponed in 2020 due to the global outbreak of Corona Virus is set for Tokyo 23rd July -8th August 2021.

